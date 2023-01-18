Watch: Andhra man tries to take selfie, gets stuck inside Vande Bharat Express train

A man trying to click selfies on the Vande Bharat Express was stuck in the train as the automatic doors closed. This man from Andhra Pradesh boarded the train from Rajahmundry railway station to take a selfie on the Vande Bharat Express running from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad.

This man entered the train, and while taking pictures, the automatic doors closed as he ran out of time. Due to this, the man had to wait for the train to reach Vijayawada to get off and go back to Rajahmundry again.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, where one of the ticket collectors can be heard saying that the next stop is Vijayawada.

Welcome to East Godavari .

Telugu Uncle got onto the Vande Bharat train in Rajamundry to take a picture and the automatic system locked the doors once the train started moving. 😂😂😂



Loving the way the T.C. says "Now next is Vijayawada only" 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mblbX3hvgd January 17, 2023

"The incident took place on January 16 when a man got into Vande Bharat Express train at Rajahmundry Railway Station to take a selfie. While he was de-boarding, the automatic doors closed," Chief PRO, South Central Railway, told India Today.

"The officials noticed him, and on being confronted, he narrated the incident. There was no penalty or fine imposed on the man. I am not aware how he travelled back to Rajahmundry," the railway official said, adding that the man paid the normal fare to travel back to Vijayawada.

Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam was flagged off by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The booking and regular services of the train started on January 16.

