Watch: Bank employee violently thrashed in Gujarat by customers over loan dispute

In a disturbing incident, a bank employee was violently thrashed by two customers inside the bank in Gujarat's Nadiad district, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred at the Bank of India's Nadiad branch.



The two suspects have finally been apprehended by police and a case has been registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) at Nadiad Town Police Station. Manish Dhangar has been identified as a bank employee who works on the loan desk of the Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch.

#WATCH | An employee of the Bank of India, Nadiad branch was thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on 3rd February. Case registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/JJbMzA2cOO — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023



In his police report, the victim stated that a client named Samarth Brahmbhatt approached his desk at the branch and began attacking him.



"The accused slapped me 2-3 times and even kicked me. When other bank employees tried to stop Samarth, his friend Parth who was also with the accused, also kicked me," Dhangar told police.



Dhangar stated that the accused Samarth, who had obtained a loan from the bank, was upset with him and the bank because he was constantly asked to present a copy of his house insurance policy. Samarth, according to Dhangar, threatened him over the phone that he would not submit the insurance policy.



During the bank's audit, it was discovered that Samarth had failed to submit a copy of his house insurance policy, which was required by the bank because his house was not mortgaged with the bank.

