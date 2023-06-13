WATCH: Bengaluru roads waterlogged; streets turn into river after heavy showers

Heavy rain in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru led to severe flooding on Monday, bringing the spotlight on the city's crumbling infrastructure once again. Videos shared by the residents on social media platforms showed waterlogging in areas like Varthur, Marathahalli, among other key areas populated by IT companies. According to reports, the posh Whitefield township recorded 60 mm of rain on Monday.

Varthur Rising, a civic forum, tweeted: “Varthur in shambles continues! Outcome of encroached Rajakaluves at Varthur. 60ft & above rajakaluves reduced to 15ft defying the NGT norms. Prakash layout, Chinnappa layout & Meenakshi layout residents are out on the submerged streets.”

Another Twitter handle wrote, "Nightmare!! 7Km stretch took 90 mins on bike, 4 KM stretch took 180 mins for some IT Employees to reach their home from office located in ORR, that's Balagere and ORR for you, heart of IT hub."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for coastal Karnataka and Bengaluru till June. The Met department had also asked fishermen not to venture into the Central Arabian sea till June 13.

Following heavy rains, netizens took to Twitter to share videos of waterlogging in several areas of Bengaluru. These videos show how streets have completely submerged under water making it difficult for residents to travel from one place to another.

"Sailing through ORR Bangalore," a Twitter user wrote, sharing a video of the Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru. "Every rain the same story repeats," added another user.

It must be noted that last month, heavy rain claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru, who died after the MUV she was travelling in along with five other relatives submerged in the flooded KR Circle underpass. Heavy rains on Monday yet again frustrated residents, who recalled the incident, and said the city's condition remains same despite last month's disaster.

