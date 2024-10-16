WATCH: Fake cop tries to extort Rs 50,000 from woman vaping in auto Rickshaw; See what he does next

In a disturbing incident from the suburbs of Mumbai, a video surfaced on social media where a woman, reportedly stopped by a fake police officer, was asked for a hefty fine for smoking using an e-cigarette in a rickshaw.

According to a post on the social media platform Reddit, the woman's sibling detailing the incident on a post said, " My sister was on her way back from college, holding her vape, when this guy hops into the auto she’s in. They’re in front of MIDC, and she’s alone. He says he’s a cop and demands ₹50,000 for the offence of having a vape."

The post then continued to read how the fake cop then sat beside her in the same auto and started caping using her ape. He also tried to intimidate her by threatening her.

"He says if she doesn’t have the cash, she will be taken to the Powai police station and directs the auto there. She was understandably shaken and called me in panic," the post continued.

The sibling of the lady informed her that the guy was a fraud and was trying to extort money from her. The woman then swiftly acting upon her sibling's instructions started recording the man.

"As soon as she did that, his demeanour changed completely—he got scared and quickly got out of the auto. Before leaving,my sister had told him her name while she was panicking, he said something like “ye shaani ko baadme dekh lunga,” which given what our country is going through is just wow."

The person was not in his police uniform, nor did he show any badge or identification when asked.

Here is the video:

Some users criticized the auto driver for allowing the man to leave, while many others contacted the Mumbai Police on X (formerly Twitter), asking for action against the impersonator. However, the police have not yet replied about the video.