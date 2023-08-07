WATCH: ISRO releases breathtaking visuals of Moon from Chandrayaan-3 during its LOI maneuver

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released a captivating video showing the Moon from the vantage point of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during its Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver on August 5, 2023.

Following the successful LOI maneuver, the spacecraft is now into the Moon’s orbit and will prepare for a smooth touchdown on the surface in the next two weeks.

#ISRO just dropped this video showing ON BOARD VIEWS of the Moon from #Chandrayaan3 as it was performing the Lunar Orbit Insertion burn!! 🌕🛰 pic.twitter.com/uKgiIECVhm — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) August 6, 2023

This significant milestone was marked by the space agency's confirmation that the Lunar Orbit Injection was executed at approximately 7 pm IST on Saturday.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: “MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖” Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST," tweeted ISRO on Saturday.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

🙂



Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.



A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

Launched with great anticipation on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard the LVM-3 rocket, Chandrayaan-3 has covered an impressive distance of over three lakh kilometers in the space between Earth and the Moon.

Notably, the spacecraft concluded its orbits around the Earth on August 1, setting the stage for its subsequent journey towards the Moon.

The release of the awe-inspiring video showcasing the Moon from the perspective of Chandrayaan-3 during its LOI has ignited a wave of excitement among netizens. Enthusiastic individuals from around the world took to social media platforms to share their admiration for India's remarkable achievement in space exploration.

Congratulations 🥰🥰🥰



What a historic movement. All the best team ISRO . proud of your brilliant minds! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Varun tyagi (@Varunty49890083) August 6, 2023

Thanks to ISRO and the entire Chandrayaan 3 team for your extraordinary achievements. Your dedication, expertise, and relentless pursuit of knowledge have indelibly marked the pages of history and propelled mankind towards a brighter future... — BIMAL.D.ANAND (@bimaldanand1) August 6, 2023

Just few more days and we are in south pole ...hang tight — Mamtatenagi (@Mamtatenagi6) August 7, 2023

Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar expedition undertaken by India, was successfully launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The spacecraft's intended destination is the moon, with a projected soft landing anticipated between August 23-24. Following a successful landing, the Rover will separate from the lander module and leverage its advanced APXS (Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer) payloads to conduct in-depth scientific investigations.

Also Watch | Stocks to watch this week: SBI, Berger Paints, ZEEL, ITC, BHEL, Karur Vysya Bank, M&M & Lloyds Metals