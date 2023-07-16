WATCH: ‘Jai Ho’ played twice at a banquet dinner hosted for PM Modi in Paris

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to France, he attended the country's National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a banquet dinner in his honour at Paris’ iconic Louvre Museum. At the celebrations, the Oscar-winning song 'Jai Ho' from the Bollywood film 'Slumdog Millionaire' was played twice for PM Modi in Paris.

VIDEO | 'Jai Ho' song was played twice at the banquet hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron for PM Modi in Paris on July 14.



The banquet dinner was organised at Paris’ iconic Louvre Museum on July 14, French National Day. Along with the Oscar-winning song, PM Modi was treated to a specially curated all-vegetarian spread, and even the thread for the vegetarian menu had the Tricolour, marking a deviation from the protocol of using only French colours.

In his address at the special dinner, PM Modi said the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years, but the friendship between India and France continued to grow deeper. He said the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and that their partnership is a force for global good.

PM Modi said, "In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction."

"We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," the PM added.

While in France, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day festivities as the Guest of Honour on Friday. At President Macron's invite, Modi travelled to France.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

