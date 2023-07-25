scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Watch: Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 he took as bribe

Feedback

Watch: Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 he took as bribe

An official of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni was spotted swallowing the money he had taken as bribe

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Notably, the action on the official came after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village Notably, the action on the official came after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village
SUMMARY
  • An official of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni was spotted swallowing the money he had taken as bribe
  • The incident took place on Monday, when patwari Gajendra Singh, received Rs 5,000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap
  • Notably, the action on the official came after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village for solving a property dispute

An official of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni was spotted swallowing the money he had taken as bribe, after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The incident took place on Monday, when patwari Gajendra Singh, received Rs 5,000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said, as per PTI.

Notably, the action on the official came after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village for solving a property dispute.

"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," Sahu said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

In a similar case, recently, two Delhi Police head constables were arrested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding bribe to allow e-rickshaw charging and parking in the Mangolpuri area.

The CBI received a complaint on July 10, lodged by an e-rickshaw charging shop operator located at LSC Market, K Block in Mangolpuri.

According to the complaint, on July 7, Head Constable Bhim from the Mangolpuri police station threatened the complainant, attempting to disrupt their business operations, confiscate e-rickshaws, and demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for granting permission to park and charge e-rickshaws in front of the shop.

The CBI caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the police station.

Also Read: Won’t be any change: Devendra Fadnavis refutes Prithviraj Chavan’s claims on Ajit Pawar replacing Eknath Shinde as CM 

 

Published on: Jul 25, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement