Watch: Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 he took as bribe

An official of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni was spotted swallowing the money he had taken as bribe, after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The incident took place on Monday, when patwari Gajendra Singh, received Rs 5,000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said, as per PTI.

Notably, the action on the official came after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village for solving a property dispute.

"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," Sahu said.

A case has been registered against him and further probe was underway, the SP said.

In a similar case, recently, two Delhi Police head constables were arrested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding bribe to allow e-rickshaw charging and parking in the Mangolpuri area.

The CBI received a complaint on July 10, lodged by an e-rickshaw charging shop operator located at LSC Market, K Block in Mangolpuri.

According to the complaint, on July 7, Head Constable Bhim from the Mangolpuri police station threatened the complainant, attempting to disrupt their business operations, confiscate e-rickshaws, and demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for granting permission to park and charge e-rickshaws in front of the shop.

The CBI caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the police station.

