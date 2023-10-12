Watch: Massive fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Thursday. About 33 fire tenders were pressed into service and they took about three hours to control the blaze.

No injuries have been reported in the incident as of yet.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar early morning today. A total of 33 fire tenders are deployed at the spot. Fire is under control now: Delhi Fire Service



(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/0oRz4gQwDZ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

At about 4 am, the fire brigade received information about the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The shoe factory is located near Peeragarhi metro station.

This comes a few days after a fire broke out at a spice factory on Thane-Belapur road in Maharashtra. No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at the spice manufacturing unit at Khairne MIDC around 3 pm, chief of the disaster management cell of TMC Yasin Tadvi said, as per PTI.

In a similar case a few days back, five labourers were injured as a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the Industrial Focal Point in Punjab’s Mohali.

The incident was reported from the Kurali area of the city and several explosions could be heard from inside the chemical factory.

Soon after the incident, more than 24 fire tenders were present at the spot. A team of doctors and several ambulances also reached the spot from Ropar and Mohali.

Previously, a fire broke out on the third floor of a commercial building in Kolkata’s Central Avenue area. Soon after the incident, a total of five fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the fire and no injuries and fatalities were reported.

“Inflammable materials were stored inside the building as it was being used as a godown. The fire is under control at the moment,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With agency inputs)



