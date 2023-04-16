Watch: Moment when gangster Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf were killed in UP's Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh for a checkup.

The incident took place just two days after Atiq's son Asad was killed in Jhansi.

The brothers Atiq and Ashraf, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews by three men posing as journalists. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

Atiq and Ashraf collapsed on the ground soon after they were shot on camera by unidentified assailants in presence of police and media, visuals from the incident show. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Ramit Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, briefed reporters about the incident and said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmad and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said, according to a PTI report.

On Sunday, police patrolling was intensified in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where Atiq Ahmed's house is located even as the Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh and internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

(With PTI inputs)

