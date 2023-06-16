Watch: Monkey enters theatre amid Prabhas' Adipurush screening, makers say 'Hanumanji watching'

Prabhas- and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush finally made its way into the theatres on Friday, June 16 amid much excitement and anticipation. Director Om Raut's magnum opus has been among the biggest talking points on the internet on Friday with users sharing their reviews, videos of celebrations taking place all over the country.

Amid this, a video of a monkey inside a cinema hall where Adipurush is playing and Prabhas could be heard mouthing a dialogue in Telugu, has gone viral on social media. The video shows the monkey with his head sticking through an aperture in the theatre auditorium while chants of the film's 'Jai Shree Ram' can be heard in the background.

“Hanumanji watching the movie,” Rajesh Nair, one of the produce

rs of Adipurush, tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, during the trailer launch of the film, director Om Raut had requested the producers and distributors to dedicate one seat in every theatre to Lord Hanuman for Adipurush.

"Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman," he said.

All about Adipurush

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Indian epic, Ramayana. While Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan play lead roles, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage will be seen in supporting roles.

Made on a humongous budget of Rs 500 crore, the film ran into several hurdles ever since its inception. From Saif Ali Khan's 'Ravana is humane' comment to backlash for poor VFX, Adipurush has seen it all.

On June 16, the film finally hit the theatres. It has received mixed reviews from audiences so far. While some have appreciated the film, others were disappointed by the poor VFX of the film.

