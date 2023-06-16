Adipurush Twitter review: Om Raut's film opens to mixed reviews; Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer trolled for poor VFX

The much-awaited movie of Telugu superstar Prabhas, 'Adipurush' has hit theatres across the world. Helmed by Om Raut, the film featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, released in 2D and 3D in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

As the first day, first show came to an end, netizens were quick to share their take on the film. The film, which has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, received mix responses from audience. While some praised the "stellar exhibition" of Ramayana, others blamed the 'bad' VFX of the film and said it was a big disappointment.

Film critic Vishwajit Patil wrote, "#AdipurushReview: Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance."

Also Watch: Father’s Day 2023: Top tech gadgets to gift your dad

On the other hand, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said Adipurush is a stellar exhibition of Ramayana in its fully glory and sanctity. "Director @omraut created a spectacle with Top Notch Visual [Some VFX portions look tacky] fronted by elevation scenes which’ll garner electrifying response from the audiences," he tweeted.

Take a look at the reviews here:

#Adipurush

Some movies shouldn’t be judged💯but just be appreciated.Adipurush is that film for this modern world💯🌟Apart from the dragged second half,movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans

Negatives:VFX is still half baked

Positives :Screenplay,Music

Rating :-4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/qJ8L8xWeeP — Film Buff 🍿🎬 (@SsmbWorshipper) June 15, 2023

Omg omg what a movie what a movie man 🥳🥳 I got Goosebumps, emotional ...each and every scenes were top notch ...brilliant @omraut Sir

In theater from the beginning to end people were clapping hands shouting when #Prabhas came 👏

Everyone loved it n me too #Adipurush — Priyanka Prabhas , Forever Prabhas ♥@SalaartheSaga (@Darling_FanGirl) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush (Telugu|2023) - THEATRE.



Disaster VFX & Making. Prabhas as expressn less Ram, Less Scope. ROFL Fight scenes. BGM, Songs ok. ‘Ultra Modern’ Ravana & gang look funny. No proper drama/emotions. Bad Directn. Lengthy; Pathetic Climax. Forgettable Cartoon experience. WORST! pic.twitter.com/TlLuJ0Uode — CK Review (@CKReview1) June 15, 2023

#Adipurush #Prabhas𓃵

4.5/5

Top notch climax

Ravan vfx could have been better#Prabhas𓃵 anna Screen presence as always@kritisanon As beautiful as always#HANUMAN Dada 🔥🔥🔥

Bgm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JBA5YrhgWc — Manish Goud (@manishg42527792) June 16, 2023

Hindu Audience:



- @omraut should've learnt something from Ramanand Sagar.



- very bad casting for Shri Ram, Hanuman ji, Ravana.



- Bad VFX, BAD costume, stop playing with our culture.



- very bad dialogues, Stop making fun of Ramayana.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/tmOD5HUw6l — 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐑 ♛ 2.0 (@iSoldier___) June 16, 2023

#AdipurushReview : Disappointed. #Adipurush is a king-sized disappointment… BAD VFX, low on content [first half nosedives]… #Adipurush could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul. #Prabhas worst performance.



Rating : ⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/013kdW9Fso — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) June 16, 2023

#AdipurushReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟#Adipurush is a STELLAR Exhibition of Ramayana in its fully Glory & Sanctity.



Director @omraut created a spectacle with Top Notch Visual [ Some VFX portions look tacky] fronted by elevation scenes which’ll garner electrifying response from the… pic.twitter.com/U4Ie8xG8Bg — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush - Average First half and Worst second half👎

Bad VFX & execution !!

One of the worst theatrical experience in recent times🤕#ABRatings - 2.25/5 pic.twitter.com/VNonuv2T6S — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 16, 2023

Adipurush About:

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in significant roles.

Adipurush’s Hindi version is expected to mint around Rs 30 crore on Friday whereas its Telugu and Kannada versions are likely to rake in around Rs 60 crore, according to Sumit Kadel.

The Prabhas film is likely to collect Rs 120 crore-Rs 140 crore in terms of its worldwide gross box office on the first day of its release. Adipurush will release in over 6,200 screens in India, which includes 4,000 screens for the Hindi version.

Watch: Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Foods launch premium products, Patanjali aims to earn Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in 5 years

Watch: Triumph Street Triple 765 Price Revealed: Check out colours, features and rivals like Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R

Watch: MS Dhoni's mother-in-law Sheila Singh heads business worth Rs 800 crore; Sakshi Dhoni’s business ventures, know all about the mother-daughter duo

Also Watch: Prabhas-starrer Adipurush releases today: Cast, box office earnings, ticket prices, PVR Inox show timings, film reviews, and more

Also Read: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush in cinemas today; check ticket price, day 1 box office prediction and more

Also Watch: MS Dhoni's mother-in-law Sheila Singh heads business worth Rs 800 crore; Sakshi Dhoni’s business ventures, know all about the mother-daughter duo