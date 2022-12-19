Watch! Months after Morbi tragedy, Bihar's Rs 14-crore bridge collapses before inauguration

A portion of Bihar's Begusarai bridge collapsed and fell into the river on Sunday, mere months after the Morbi bridge tragedy that snuffed out 135 lives. The bridge was not formally inaugurated though the traffic was operational on it. However, nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident.

The bridge over the Burhi Gandak River in Begusarai's Sahebpur Kamal is built at a cost of Rs 14 crore and had developed cracks a few days ago.

Roshan Kushwaha, DM Begusarai said, "The bridge was temporarily shut for use. We're assessing the reason behind the bridge collapse."

As per the district magistrate, the matter is under investigation and. He assured action against the guilty. Kushwaha said a detailed investigation report would guide the actions hereafter.

The bridge, situated between Ahok-Bishanpur in Sahebpur Kamal block on the Gandak river, was built by the Rural Works Department of Sahebpur Kamal block.

(With inputs from Saurabh Kumar)

