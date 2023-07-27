WATCH: MSRTC bus runs with a partially detached rooftop, authorities take immediate action

A video of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus has surfaced online, showing it running with a partially detached rooftop flapping in the air. The incident has caught the attention of authorities, leading them to take action regarding this situation . The video quickly went viral across various social media platforms on Wednesday.

Voice of Mumbai posted the video on the famous Microblogging site Twitter. The caption of the tweet read: "Shocking! Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp. (MSRTC) bus runs with a broken roof!"

In an interview with PTI, Shekhar Channe, the vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, stated that the bus involved in the incident belongs to the Aheri depot in Gadchiroli district. He also mentioned that appropriate measures are being taken against the responsible officer in connection with this matter.

Another MSRTC official stated that an officer of the mechanical engineering department in Gadchiroli has been suspended for being responsible for the poor maintenance of the bus.

According to his statement, the bus was plying on the Gadchiroli-Aheri route. Contrary to the entire rooftop coming off, only the outer fiber section above the driver's cabin was damaged and flapped in the air as the bus was moving along the highway.

"The crew of the bus and passengers were unaware of the broken rooftop, as the second layer of the roof remained attached to the bus body. After people from some other vehicle pointed it out to the bus crew members, the latter asked them to shoot a video," he told PTI.

The official mentioned that after the incident, the passengers were shifted to another bus, and an investigation was initiated to determine the precise reason for the safety oversight.

When asked about the possibility of any action being taken by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) regarding this matter, State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar did not provide a response.

The video has sparked significant concerns regarding the safety of the public and has brought focus to the maintenance and safety protocols within MSRTC. Being one of India's largest public transport providers, boasting a fleet of over 15,000 buses, the corporation has been facing substantial financial losses. These difficulties seem to have contributed to the declining conditions of the buses, highlighting the urgency for more rigorous safety protocols.

The incident serves as a timely reminder of the vital significance of regular inspections and maintenance to guarantee the safety and welfare of passengers using public transportation.

(With Inputs from PTI)

