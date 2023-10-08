WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha gets emotional after returning from war-hit Israel

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stuck in war-hit Israel after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked the country, safely returned to India on Sunday. While getting out of the Mumbai airport, several media cameras captured the actress, and she looked visibly disturbed in the videos and pictures.

In the videos, it can be seen that Bharuccha refused to speak to reporters as she still looked in a state of shock from what she saw and faced in the past several hours. The actress was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which was scheduled from September 28 to October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on the nation.

This morning, Bharuccha’s team member confirmed that they were successful in connecting with the actress after losing touch with her yesterday; the team member also confirmed that she will shortly board a flight back home.

Earlier, on October 7, the actress lost connection with her team. However, it was restored in the early morning of October 8, and Nushrratt was successfully flown back from Israel to India on a connecting flight.

“We have finally managed to get in touch with Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. She is safe and on her way to India,” said Sanchita Trivedi, a member of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team today.

On Saturday, the day Israel was attacked, a member of her team revealed that Nushhratt was stranded in the country and said, "The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today, when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we have not been able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns in the best of health and unharmed."

