WATCH: Portuguese town's streets flooded with red wine after 2.2-million litre tank bursts

A tank containing 2.2 million litres of red wine burst at a distillery in the Portuguese town of São Lourenço do Bairro on Sunday. The wine flowed through the streets of the town, creating a river of red wine, the New York Post reported.

The incident took place at the Destilaria Levira, which is located in the center of the country. The two tanks that burst were carrying a total of 2.2 million litres of red wine. The wine flowed through the streets of the town, causing some flooding and damage to property.

The incident in São Lourenço do Bairro quickly went viral on social media. Videos and photos of the red wine running down the streets were shared widely, and many people were amazed by the sight.

⚡️Red wine has "flooded" the streets in the Portuguese municipality of Anadia after two tanks exploded at a local winery, radio station Rádio Renascença reported. pic.twitter.com/VHLcadfLlp — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) September 11, 2023

The cause of the incident is not yet known, but it is believed that the tanks may have been faulty. The distillery has been closed and an investigation is underway.

The distillery, Destilaria Levira, issued an apology for the incident, vowing to cover the damages and cleanup costs.

“Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general in Levira and in particular to his home,” Destilaria Levira posted on Facebook.

“The causes of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities. We take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair, with crews available to do it immediately. We’re committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible.”

The leak was so large that the wine that spilled might have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool. This is a major environmental issue, as the wine can pollute the soil and water.

Officials suddenly leapt into action, attempting to halt the wine before it turned the Certima River into wine. The Anadia Fire Department shut off the flood and moved it away from the river, where it ran into a nearby field, New York Post reported citing the local media.

As per the firefighters, the wine flooded a basement at a residence near the distillery as well.

