Watch: Rahul Gandhi interacts with vegetable and fruit vendors in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning visited Delhi's Azadpur Mandi. A video shared by Congress shows Gandhi interacting with vegetable and fruit vendors at the vegetable market.

During his visit to the market at around 4 am, Gandhi reportedly enquired about the prices of vegetables at the market.

जननायक राहुल गांधी जी आज दिल्ली की आजादपुर मंडी में सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं से मिले।



राहुल जी ने उनकी समस्याओं को जाना और समझा।



भारत जोड़ो यात्रा जारी है... 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/g0PuMD3tEi — Congress (@INCIndia) August 1, 2023

Gandhi's visit to the market comes at a time when the country is grappling with the rise in price of vegetables and fruits, with tomatoes being under the limelight, for its soaring prices over the last few weeks. In many key cities, tomato prices rose to as high as over Rs 250 per kg in the last few days.

On Saturday, Gandhi had shared a video on his official Twitter handle, showing a vegetable vendor in tears at the Azadpur market in Delhi.

In the video, Rameshwar, the vegetable vendor, with teary eyes said, "The tomatoes are too expensive. I do not have enough money to buy it."

"We are not even sure at what price we will be able to sell it. If they get damp in the rain or something happens to the stock, we end up making a loss," the distressed farmer said.

The vendor added that inflation had put him in a desperate situation and he can't even earn Rs 100-200 a day.

The country is being divided into two classes, Gandhi wrote.

देश को दो वर्गों में बांटा जा रहा है!



एक तरफ सत्ता संरक्षित ताकतवर लोग हैं जिनके इशारों पर देश की नीतियां बन रही हैं।



और दूसरी तरफ है आम हिंदुस्तानी, जिसकी पहुंच से सब्ज़ी जैसी बुनियादी चीज़ भी दूर होती जा रही है।



हमें अमीर-गरीब के बीच बढ़ती इस खाई को भर, इन आंसुओं को पोंछना… pic.twitter.com/zvJb0lZyyi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2023

"On one hand, there are powerful people who have protected power, on whose instructions the policies of the country are being made. And on the other side is the common Indian, from whose reach even basic things like vegetables are going away," he added.

He further called on the need for bridging the gap between the rich and poor.

