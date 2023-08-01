Nuh violence: ‘Situation under control,’ says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij 

Nuh violence latest updates: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the situation in the state’s Nuh district is under control at present, adding also that a curfew has been imposed in the district. Vij also said there is some conspiracy behind the violence that has transpired in the Nuh district. He was commenting on the Nuh clashes that have claimed five lives and left around 50 people injured so far.

Violence unfolded on Monday in the district after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) procession. Stones were thrown at the procession and cars were also set ablaze shortly after. The clash was reportedly triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. Mobs in Gurugam’s Sohna district set fire to four vehicles and a shop and also blocked a road for hours, according to an India Today report.

The senior BJP leader from Haryana further said that there is a mastermind behind these clashes since stones, weapons and bullets have been recovered. He added that a proper inquiry will be conducted against those involved and strict action shall be taken against them.

“The situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district...Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this,” Vij was quoted as saying by ANI.

Vij added that the Haryana government has dispatched additional forces to Nuh from neighbouring districts and is also trying to send forces using helicopters. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to people for peace and said citizens should follow the principle of “Haryanvis are one”.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was imposed in Gurugram and Nuh and mobile internet services have suspended in Nuh till Wednesday. Internet services have suspended in Nuh to curtail “intense communal tension”, as per the Haryana government.

Also Read: Nuh violence: 3 dead in communal clashes, mobile internet suspended temporarily, schools shut

Also Read: Online gaming and ads now under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting