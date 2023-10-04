WATCH: Rahul Gandhi surprises mother Sonia Gandhi with adorable puppy ‘Noorie’

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surprised his mother, Sonia Gandhi, with a dog and went ahead to share the adorable video on social media on the occasion of World Animal Day.

The video, showing Rahul Gandhi bringing the dog all the way from Goa to Delhi to give a surprise to his mother, was shared through the Congress leader’s official YouTube channel, and now the video is going viral on the internet.

The video starts with Rahul Gandhi visiting a dog kennel in North Goa’s Mapusa in August to adopt a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy. The video further shows that he then travelled with the puppy to Delhi, and on his way home from the Delhi airport, the politician took the Delhi Metro and interacted with the passengers in the metro.

Finally, he went to his mother’s house to surprise her with the pup. He placed the dog inside a box and waited for his mother to discover her. When Sonia Gandhi finally found her, she loved the puppy and thanked Rahul Gandhi for the gift. “She is so cute,” Sonia said. They named the puppy ‘Noorie’.

The caption of the post reads, “I'd like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family - our li'l pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty - there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us! We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings. #WorldAnimalDay.”

This video was posted on Wednesday and has generated close to 2.5 lakh views till now and several comments. “To all pet parents this was a treat, so cute and heart warming, Rahul came all the way to my Goa to take new members of his family, now you are related to all Goan with love,” said an YouTube user.

“I liked the way Soniyaji first felt shy like to come out when Rahul ji called her out....same like any mother would feel when her son call her out for some surprise in front of camera,” reads another YouTube comment.

“He (Rahul) took one puppy with him, and another will be sent to him later,” Sharvani Pitre, who runs the dog kennel in Mapusa, told The Indian Express.

