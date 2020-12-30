scorecardresearch
Watch: Shocking videos of earthquake from Croatia

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake which rocked Croatia Tuesday night has claimed 7 lives so far

The destruction in the aftermath of earthquake which rocked Croatia on Tuesday (Image- screengrab Twitter) The destruction in the aftermath of earthquake which rocked Croatia on Tuesday (Image- screengrab Twitter)

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake which rocked Croatia Tuesday night has claimed 7 lives so far. The search for survivors has been going on since last night. The damages were restricted in and around the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometres away from the capital Zagreb.Watch some videos of the dreadful earthquake which hit Croatia.


In the nearby town of Sisak, also badly damaged by the quake, schools opened their sports halls to those who could not sleep at home.

The earthquake, which hit around 1130 GMT according to the US Geological Survey, rattled Petrinja and the surrounding area just a day after a smaller earthquake struck in the same vicinity, causing some damage to buildings.

