Watch: SpiceJet pilot’s poetic announcement on Bangkok-bound flight goes viral

A SpiceJet pilot named Mohit Teotia last year won everyone’s hearts by using a creative way to make in-flight announcements. Teotia used a poetic style in Hindi on a Delhi-Srinagar flight to announce the necessary instruction, which was appreciated by all.

Now in another video posted a few days back on Instagram, the pilot can be seen in his usual playful mood and making a fun announcement on a flight to Bangkok.

Teotia shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, ''I am happy when my passengers are happy.” A text insert on the video reads, ''Kabhi jhooth bol ke travel kiya hai'' (Have you ever lied about travelling).

In his unique humorous style, he starts the announcement with a piece of advice for people not to have paan or gutkha during the flight as the windows don't open and the cabin crew don't have a ‘pik-daan.'

He further warns passengers who may have lied about travelling to Bangkok to their wives as they will get the scolding once they return home. The poetic announcement left passengers in splits, and many passengers can be heard clapping and cheering at the pilot’s way of making onboard announcements.

Since the video was posted five days ago, it has garnered over 1.38 lakh views and more than 450 comments. Netizens loved the video and are cheering for the pilot.

One user wrote, “@poeticpilot_ When everyone is selling similar product, these add-ons and especially the unconventional ones differentiate the product/ service. I am sure you get a lot of satisfaction in doing this- it’s quite visible in the videos, and customers may be keeping their fingers crossed - if by luck they get you as the Pilot for their SG flights. Wishing you all the very best.”

“@poeticpilot_ U r amazing .. U have set an example of best customer centric pilot. The way u keep ur passenger happy… it’s outstanding wish to meet you someday,” wrote another one.

Mohit Teotia has named his Instagram account ''Poetic Pilot'', " which has about 4,87,000 followers.

