WATCH: Two men smash BMW’s window in Bengaluru, run away with Rs 13 lakh in cash, video goes viral

Two unidentified men in Bengaluru smashed the window of a parked BMW and stole Rs 13 lakh cash from it. A video of these thieves stealing the money was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby and is now going viral on the internet. The incident took place in the broad daylight.

Police have already filed a case in connection with the incident at the Sarjapur Police Station.

This incident took place last Friday, and the video shared online shows that a man smashes the window of a parked BMW X5 car while his partner waits for him to finish the task on a motorbike. As soon as the man takes out two bags from the car, they both flee from the spot on the motorcycle. No one noticed the robbers as they made sure not to make noise or do anything to grab people’s attention. It seems like they knew if they opened the car from the door, the alarm would start beeping and alert the people around.

Rs.13 lakh was stolen from a parked BMW car in Bengaluru. The theft took place on Friday afternoon when the car was parked close to the sub-registrar's office. A case has been lodged at a local Police Station.#Bengaluru #theft #robbery #car #crime pic.twitter.com/5qviDTcCHy — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 23, 2023

The parked BMW belonged to Babu, a resident of Anekal Taluk in Bengaluru, and the investigation into the case is underway.

As per several reports, the owner of the car was carrying the cash to register a piece of land, and the amount kept in the car also included Rs 5 lakh cash that the BMW owner had borrowed from one of his friends.

This incident is not new; in September, a similar incident occurred in Guwahati, where unidentified men shattered the window of a Honda Amaze and fled with Rs 3 lakh. This incident happened when the owner kept the cash in the car after withdrawing it from a bank and went to a nearby shop, during which the robbers broke the window glass of the car and took away the money.

Earlier in July as well, a similar incident took place at Bidyapara in Assam’s Dhubri after a considerable amount of money was looted from a bike.

Also Read: Now, shipping firms come under GST lens