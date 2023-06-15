WATCH: US ambassador Eric Garcetti relishes South Indian delicacies at Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi

Following the Japanese ambassador’s footsteps, Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, was seen gorging on a traditional South Indian thali at Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi.
In a video, which is now going viral, Garcetti informed that he was headed to Chennai soon and then enters the Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi to enjoy South Indian delicacies. The food was served to him on a big banana leaf.
People who accompanied him can be seen telling him that the food must have all the flavours, from sweet, sour, bitter and salty.
Garcetti can be seen excited about the meal and was amazed at the number of dishes served to him. The ambassador finished his meal with payasam, filter coffee and paan. "This doesn't only taste good; it feels good," he said.
Garcetti captioned a Twitter post: "Vanakkam from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi! Today, I tried the iconic South Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious South Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart, and I am excited to see you soon.”
Social media praised the ambassador for trying Indian food and were delighted he liked it.
One user wrote, “Ambassador @USAmbIndia impressed with your outreach and getting to know India in best way.”
“Mr Ambassador @ericgarcetti ji, Taste the delicious traditional food once in the streets of Amritsar, you will forget rest of world food. @USAmbIndia,” added another user.
Check out some more reactions from the internet:
The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post has sat vacant, since Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down after the change of government in America.
A few days back, Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki shared on social media how he enjoyed some local chaat and Banarasi thali in Varanasi and Vada Pav in Pune. His post sharing the same was a hit among internet users.
