scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Watch video: Pune man dies after speeding car hits him while bursting firecrackers on road

Feedback

Watch video: Pune man dies after speeding car hits him while bursting firecrackers on road

Soham Patel suffered severe injuries from the impact and did not survive. After 48 hours, the driver remains unidentified, and the Ravet police have filed a case and are investigating.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Soham Patel suffered severe injuries from the impact and did not survive. Soham Patel suffered severe injuries from the impact and did not survive.

A 35-year-old man named Soham Patel died after being hit by a speeding car while he was setting off firecrackers on the roadside in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The accident, which occurred on November 30, was caught on CCTV. The car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Soham Patel suffered severe injuries from the impact and did not survive. After 48 hours, the driver remains unidentified, and the Ravet police have filed a case and are investigating.

In another incident in Pune’s Sinhgad area, five children were injured when a drain chamber lid exploded as they set off firecrackers on it, police reported.

In Nagpur, a 25-year-old man named Amol Waghmare was fatally stabbed by a teenager after an argument over firecrackers on November 1. During the dispute, the teenager reportedly attacked Waghmare with a knife, resulting in his death, according to police.

Published on: Nov 03, 2024, 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement