Watch video: Pune man dies after speeding car hits him while bursting firecrackers on road

A 35-year-old man named Soham Patel died after being hit by a speeding car while he was setting off firecrackers on the roadside in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The accident, which occurred on November 30, was caught on CCTV. The car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Soham Patel suffered severe injuries from the impact and did not survive. After 48 hours, the driver remains unidentified, and the Ravet police have filed a case and are investigating.

In another incident in Pune’s Sinhgad area, five children were injured when a drain chamber lid exploded as they set off firecrackers on it, police reported.

In Nagpur, a 25-year-old man named Amol Waghmare was fatally stabbed by a teenager after an argument over firecrackers on November 1. During the dispute, the teenager reportedly attacked Waghmare with a knife, resulting in his death, according to police.