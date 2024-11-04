Watch viral video: Devotees drink 'AC water', mistaking it as 'charanamrit' at temple; Doctor warns of health risks

A video has gone viral showing devotees at Banke Bihari temple drinking water that drips from air conditioners, mistakenly believing it to be "charanamrit," or blessed holy water. In the clip shared on X, people are seen using paper cups to collect the water coming from a stone statue. This has raised concerns among healthcare professionals, who are warning against the practice.

It is unclear where the video was filmed, but the narrator warns people not to drink the water. He says, "The priest told me that this is not charanamrit; it's actually wastewater from the AC. You could get sick or infected if you drink this water," as he speaks to the devotees.

Serious education is needed 100%



People are drinking AC water, thinking it is 'Charanamrit' from the feet of God !! pic.twitter.com/bYJTwbvnNK — ZORO (@BroominsKaBaap) November 3, 2024

In response to the video, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as "The Liver Doctor" on social media, strongly advised people not to drink water that drips from air conditioners. He emphasized that this water contains high levels of harmful bacteria.

"Cooling and air conditioning systems are breeding grounds for many types of infections including fungus, some really hellish. Exposure to air conditioning condensed water can lead to a terrifying disease known as Legionnaires' disease, spread by a species of bacteria called Legionella," Dr Philips wrote on X.

Dr. Philips explained that people can get infected by breathing in contaminated water droplets or by inhaling small amounts of infected water into their lungs. He warned that Legionella infection can range from mild illness, known as Pontiac fever, to severe cases that can be life-threatening, leading to pneumonia. He also mentioned that those infected may face serious complications, including brain issues and severe nerve and muscle problems.