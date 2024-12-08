World leaders gathered in Paris on Saturday for the highly anticipated reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, but a brief, seventeen-second handshake between US President-elect Donald Trump and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron quickly became the focus of social media buzz.

Notable attendees included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Prince William. The reopening ceremony, conducted by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, was a significant milestone as the cathedral welcomed visitors once again.

President Trump, attending the event as part of his first international visit since winning a second presidential term, arrived at the Elysee Palace over 40 minutes behind schedule. The delay added a touch of tension to the historic occasion.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the handshake between Trump and Macron. One user joked, "Macron after President Trump’s several 'UFC handshakes.'" Another added, "He’s all about power moves and is current and defending champ," highlighting the handshake's intensity.

The handshake battle between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron continues.



Their handshake at the Notre Dame Cathedral lasted for 17 seconds, coming short of their previous record of 29 seconds. pic.twitter.com/ebJxaWcBKz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2024

Another user quipped, “Macron trying to be an alpha male is cute,” adding a playful tone to the moment.

A more thoughtful comment noted, “Collin's analysis of the Trump-Macron power dynamics shows how even simple gestures can reflect the subtle theater of diplomacy and influence.”

According to AFP, the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral, costing around 700 million euros ($750 million), was made possible through generous donations. Despite initial expectations of a decades-long effort, the ambitious five-year goal for reopening was successfully achieved.

However, parts of the restoration remain incomplete. The lead roofing base is still under construction, and the statues of apostles and saints—removed prior to the fire for restoration—are scheduled to return by mid-2025.

While the precise cause of the 2019 fire has not been confirmed, prosecutors suspect it was likely accidental, potentially due to an electrical fault.

Before the devastating blaze, Notre Dame drew approximately 12 million visitors annually. Now, with its reopening, church authorities anticipate an even larger influx, estimating visitor numbers to rise to 14-15 million annually, AFP noted.