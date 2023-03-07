Watch: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, other cricketers celebrate Holi on Team India bus

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, and batter Shubman Gill were spotted celebrating the festival of Holi inside the team bus in Ahmedabad ahead of the 4th Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A video of the celebrations, shared by Gill, showed the cricketers singing and dancing to popular songs like 'Baby Calm Down' and 'Rang Barse'.

Meanwhile, Team India is gearing up for the fourth and final Test of the high-profile series against Australia, which is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from Thursday. While the hosts have won two matches, they lost the last one in Indore, which was marred by the pitch controversy.

The pitch in Indore caused a stir after 30 wickets fell on the first two days, with spinners accounting for 25 of them. The match lasted for only seven sessions, with Australia managing to pull one back in the series after losing the first two Tests.

Following the match, ICC Match Referee Chris Broad assessed the pitch and said, "The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favoring spinners from the start." He also noted that the pitch surface broke on the fifth ball of the match and provided little to no seam movement, resulting in excessive and uneven bounce throughout the game.

After reading the report, sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said that the body may challenge the verdict. The BCCI has 14 days to appeal against the sanction, and if a venue accumulates five or more demerit points over a five-year rolling period, it can be suspended from hosting any international matches for up to 12 months, as per ICC rules.