WATCH: Water leaks through Air India flight's overhead bin; video goes viral

n a peculiar video making rounds on the internet, an Air India flight became the center of attention as water was observed leaking through the overhead compartment while passengers were seated. The footage, posted by Twitter user @baldwhiner on Wednesday, prompted widespread speculation about the cause of the unexpected water leak.

The video reveals a continuous flow of water from the overhead bin within the Air India flight, as confirmed by the user.

Accompanying the video, @baldwhiner sarcastically captioned, "Air India – fly with us, it's not a trip, it's an immersive experience." The post elicited varied reactions online, with some attributing the incident to a potential technical glitch, while others expressed frustration over what they perceived as inadequate preventive measures.

Air India ….



fly with us – it's not a trip …

it's an immersive experience pic.twitter.com/cEVEoX0mmQ — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) November 29, 2023

One user commented, "This is a technical glitch. Can happen with any airline. Looks like the passengers are more comfortable than those who propagate the video to defame the airline…"

This is a technical glitch. Can happen with any airline. Looks like the passengers are more comfortable than guys who propagate the video to defame the airline... — Chinmaya Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@ChiChoTweets) November 29, 2023

Highlighting the potential risks associated with water leaks in aircraft, another user warned, "Water can cause a short circuit in electronic circuits of the aircraft and may cause implosions and thus explosions. It's very risky. Technical staff, especially ground engineers who certify the flights for take-off, should be held responsible, as they provide the fitness certificate for the flight."

Water can cause shortcircuit in electronic circuits of the aircraft and may cause IMPLOSIONs and thus EXPLOSIONS. Its very risky. Techanical staff espicially GROUND ENGINEER who certified the flights take-off is to be made resposible, as he provides fitness certificate of flight. — BHAUMIK BAKHSCHI (@BBakhschi) November 30, 2023

Offering a nuanced perspective on the situation, a third user suggested, "This may not be entirely their fault. Maybe. But this implies that there was possibly a massive amount of frost that had condensed onto the root/overhead bin structures..."

Air India responded to the incident today and said, "Flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24th November 2023 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin. Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident."

