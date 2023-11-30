Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ tops IMDB’s most popular Indian movies 2023 list

Mumbai, November 30, 2023: Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic prowess continues to reign as his films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' secured the coveted top two positions on the IMDB list of the most popular Indian theatrical movies of 2023. The rankings mirror the box office success of these action-packed blockbusters, which also hold the positions of the two highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Taking the lead at number 1, 'Jawan' captures the audience with its captivating storyline and emotional depth. Following closely at the second spot is 'Pathaan,' adding another feather to Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious cap of successful films.

The third spot on the list is claimed by Karan Johar's romantic directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' featuring the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Leo,' starring Vijay, secures the fourth position, adding regional diversity to the rankings.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer 'OMG' confidently hold the fifth spot. Rajinikanth's 'Jailer,' the only non-Hindi film in the top rankings, secures the sixth spot, emphasizing its pan-Indian appeal.

The seventh spot is claimed by 'Gadar 2,' a cross-border romance and action-packed sequel that has made a significant mark on the box office. 'The Kerala Story,' starring Adah Sharma, stands at number 8, surrounded by controversies upon its release.

In the ninth spot, the romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, adds a light-hearted touch to the list. Rounding up the rankings is Ajay Devgn's 'Bhola' at the tenth spot.

Director Atlee, expressing his elation after 'Jawan' clinched the top spot, said, "Jawan is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming."

He continued, "Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honored by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, sir, Red Chilies Entertainment, my wife, my team, and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible."

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ and ‘Gadar 2’ propel PVR INOX into best-ever quarter, multiplex chain reports Rs 166 cr profit in Q2