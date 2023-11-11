Watch: Wicketkeeper's 'catch of the century' leaves internet in splits, video goes viral

Cricket is one of the most loved and followed sport in India and around the world. While people love the game for many reasons, one of them is the fact that there are several unique moments on the field that people get to witness.

In one such case, recently a video of what many people call as the 'best catch ever' is going viral on social media. The contest is between KPA 123 and KCSA Calicut in the Kerala Premier League.

In the video, it can be seen that after the left arm seamer bowls a beautiful delivery, the right-handed batter misses the shot and in turn the ball went off the outside edge to the right of the wicketkeeper.

As the wicketkeeper makes an attempt to get a hold of the ball, he dives to his right to catch the ball, but it bounces out of his gloves and falls on his back. As this unfolded, players could not believe what they saw and came cheering and in splits over the never seen catch.

The video went viral in no time and cricket lovers flocked to share their reactions on it. It was also shared on the Instagram account of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, with a caption that read, “And the FIELDING MEDAL goes to...”

"Best catch ever in cricket history," an Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, "Catch of the decade".

A third called it the catch of the century. "He did not even catch the ball, the ball caught him," a fourth joked.

The match came to an end with KPA 123 securing a six-wicket victory. However, it wasn't the match but the catch that actually stole the show.

