Pre-Diwali air quality: Delhi air quality improves, most areas record AQI below 300

Following rain on Friday, the overall air quality in Delhi has improved marginally providing relief to the residents who have been struggling with hazardous air quality levels in the last one week. The Friday downpour significantly improved the air quality in the city as it settled the suspended particulate matter, particularly PM 2.5 and PM 10.

The AQI, which had previously been under the 'severe' and ‘severe plus’ categories in the last few days, reduced significantly to 'moderate' in some areas, while some areas reported 'poor' air quality. On Saturday, the overall air quality was in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 279, falling within the 'poor' category. In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 282, while it was 220 at RK Puram. Punjabi Bagh registered an AQI of 236; ITO AQI was at 263 on Saturday morning.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Diwali air quality prediction

According to a report in PTI, Delhi's air quality is expected to improve further as wind speed is expected to increase to around 15 kilometres per hour on Saturday. This would further help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali on November 12.

IMD officials have said a change in the wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India would help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble burning.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, said the impact of the western disturbance is likely to continue till Saturday afternoon. “Clouds are expected on Saturday, but no rainfall. Wind speed will be around 15 kmph on Saturday, and this is likely to begin decreasing, to be around 10 kmph on Sunday, and 8 to 10 kmph on Monday,” he said.

Though IMD officials have said that Delhi is unlikely to experience any rain today.

Following the Friday downpour, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing system has been put on hold for now. “Due to the rainfall last night, the AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. In view of this, the decision to implement the odd-even rule has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali,” Rai said. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court left the decision on the rule's implementation to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.