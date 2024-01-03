Watch: Zomato executive rides horse to deliver order in Hyderabad amid fuel crisis

In a rare sight, a delivery agent was spotted delivering food on a horse in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda area. The move came as long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in the city amid a protest by truck drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases.

The unusual sight of the Zomato agent, navigating through the crowded streets near the Imperial Hotel, caught the attention of bystanders and social media users. A video of the agent on horseback is going viral on social media platforms.

The video shows the delivery boy talking to a passerby where he mentions that he waited for three hours in the queue to get petrol. He said he left after taking the order but couldn't get the petrol even after waiting for so long.

Take a look at the video:

On Tuesday, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in several parts of Hyderabad as people thronged them fearing shortage of fuel amid a protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists, news agency PTI reported. A large number of motorists gathered at fuel stations for petrol and diesel, causing queues that extended onto the main roads.

The provision in question was recently brought in by the government under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, that replaces the British-era Indian Penal Code.

According to the new penal law, any driver who causes the death of a person by rash and negligent driving and flees from the spot without reporting the accident to the authorities could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or be fined.

Meanwhile, the truck drivers called off their nationwide protest as the government assured that it would consult the transport body representing them before implementing a contentious law against hit-and-run.

The new rule that provides for up to ten years of punishment in hit-and-run cases has not been implemented yet, the government said, adding that any decision would be taken only after discussions with the transport body, India Today reported.

