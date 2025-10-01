'We gave it everything in Chennai': Startup founder's shift to Bengaluru fuels debate

Chennai-based startup Fragaria is shifting its headquarters to Bengaluru, founder Harish Varadharajan announced in a viral social media post, reigniting debate over why the city struggles to hold on to fast-growing companies.

“In Chennai, we gave it our all, building a global product and cultivating strawberries against all odds. But the climate, market access, supportive agriculture laws, expat livability, and Bengaluru’s thriving startup ecosystem have made the move inevitable,” Varadharajan wrote on LinkedIn/X.

While Fragaria’s R&D farm will remain in Chennai, the relocation has sparked sharp reactions online.

Several Chennai residents questioned the climate argument, noting that the city benefits from sea breezes for much of the year, with extreme heat confined to April and May. “Chennai already has the talent and infrastructure. Maybe we should focus on building better startup support here instead of losing companies to Bengaluru,” one user commented.

Others voiced frustration at the broader trend. “Yet another Chennai-based startup moves to Bengaluru. We are investing heavily in education, just for Bengaluru to reap the benefits,” one professional said.

Critics argued that the real challenge lies in policy and livability. “I’ve told politicians again and again, stop living with your heads in the clouds. Chennai is at a disadvantage. Even with Bangalore’s traffic and dull lifestyle, it still wins. High-paying startups are moving out, young talent is leaving,” another user posted.

Some suggested alternative hubs within Tamil Nadu. “Maybe move the capital to Coimbatore to stop these complaints about climate. Look at Pune’s growth in the last five years. Kovai has similar potential with tourist spots like Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Munnar,” one comment read.

Varadharajan stressed that Chennai remains integral to Fragaria’s journey. “Chennai will always be our first home,” he wrote, adding that R&D operations would continue in the city.

