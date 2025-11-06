‘We need a renaissance, not just reform’: Viral post triggers debate on India’s civic breakdown

A thought-provoking post titled “India Needs a Renaissance” has struck a chord on Reddit, sparking widespread discussion among users about the state of India’s moral, civic, and intellectual fabric. The post reflects a growing sentiment among citizens who believe that the country’s challenges run far deeper than politics or governance — extending into the nation’s social and ethical core.

“I have travelled across India and abroad and realised our problems are not merely about bad governance,” wrote the original poster. “The roots go much deeper. India needs a renaissance — a complete awakening of thought, conscience, and purpose.”

The author argued that India’s decline lies in the erosion of intellectual curiosity, civic discipline, and moral strength — traits that once defined its golden eras of scholarship and innovation. “Our education system teaches us how to earn a living but not how to live meaningfully. Questioning and creativity are discouraged, and conformity is rewarded,” the post read.

The author also criticised India’s growing tolerance for corruption and the deterioration of civic sense. “We demand change but rarely take responsibility for it. Corruption is not merely tolerated, it is socially accepted,” they noted, adding that even faith — meant to unite — is now often used to divide through “fear and hatred.”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from users who echoed the sentiment. One user wrote, “We lack enlightened leaders and moral role models. People look up to the powerful and wealthy, not the principled or visionary. A true renaissance might only come after a national collapse — when people realise the futility of the current system.”

Another user lamented the lack of civic engagement, especially in urban India. “I stayed back in India a decade ago instead of moving abroad, and I regret it — not for financial reasons but because of the declining quality of life and safety. Even when citizens want to act, they don’t know where to begin. Look at Bangalore’s infrastructure mess — protests happen, but people only learn about them after they’re over,” they wrote.

Despite the pessimism, a few users held on to hope that the younger generation could drive change through education, technology, and collective action. “If there is to be a renaissance,” one comment read, “it has to begin in the minds of the young — with courage to question, to think, and to act beyond personal gain.”

The discussion has since become one of the most engaged civic threads on the subreddit this month, with users debating whether India’s revival can come through reform, leadership, or grassroots awakening.