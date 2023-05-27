‘We should study our national heroes’: DU to remove 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' creator Muhammad Iqbal from syllabus

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh expressed his support for the removal of a chapter on Pakistan's national poet Muhammad Iqbal from the political science curriculum, stating that those who laid the foundation to break India should not be included in the syllabus. The academic council of the university passed a motion in favour of this decision during a meeting held recently.

Born in 1877 in Sialkot, undivided India, Iqbal is renowned for writing the famous song "Saare Jahan Se Achha." He is often credited with giving birth to the idea of Pakistan. However, Vice Chancellor Singh argued that Iqbal's writings supported the "Muslim League" and the "Pakistan Movement," making him a proponent of the partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan. Singh emphasised the importance of studying and honouring national heroes who contributed to the unity and integrity of India.

"Iqbal was the first to raise the idea of partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan. Instead of teaching such people, we should study our national heroes. Those who laid the foundation to break India should not be in the syllabus," the vice chancellor (VC) said, according to a DU statement.

The motion proposed by the Vice Chancellor was unanimously passed by the academic council, and it will now be presented before the executive council of Delhi University for a final decision. The council meeting, which lasted nearly 15 hours, also addressed other important matters related to the university's curriculum and programs.

The syllabus for the fourth, fifth, and sixth semesters of various courses under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 was approved during the meeting.

Additionally, the recommendations of the standing committee regarding the course of BA proposed by the philosophy department were unanimously approved. The philosophy department offers courses such as "Philosophy of Dr Ambedkar," "Philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi," and "Philosophy of Swami Vivekananda."

Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor suggested considering the inclusion of Savitribai Phule in the curriculum, and the head of the department was requested to explore this possibility.