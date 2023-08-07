Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till August 10; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several parts of India till August 10. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand till August 10 and in Uttar Pradesh till August 9. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over West Bengal and Sikkim till August 8 and in Bihar and Jharkhand till August 9.

The weather office further said that light/moderate rain showers with isolated heavy downpour are also likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh on August 8 and 9. These weather conditions are also likely to prevail over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Meghalaya on August 7 and in Bihar till August 8.

The weather office also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura on August 8 and in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh on August 9. Similar weather conditions are also expected in Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 10.

There is a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim, and Bihar on August 7. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of west Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on August 8.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 9. On August 10, heavy rainfall is likely in isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Western and southern India, on the other hand, are expected to witness subdued rainfall activity during the next five days.

Thunderstorms with lightning have also been predicted in various parts of India till August 10. On August 7, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are expected in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Similar weather conditions are likely in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on August 8 and in isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on August 9. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected to occur over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 10.

