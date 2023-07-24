Weather Update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for these districts in Kerala; schools, colleges shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as well as a yellow alert for parts of Kerala. The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasarkode. A yellow alert has also been sounded for districts such as Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram. No alert has however been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

Due to rain alert, authorities have declared a holiday on July 24 for educational institutes in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad. There, however, is no change in the schedule of the Kannnur PSC exams, ANI reported.

The weather office has predicted light/moderate to isolated heavy rainfall in parts Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Mahe during the next five days. Squally winds with speed of 45-45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph have also been predicted in Kerala till July 27.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea since squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has also advised people to avoid night travel in hilly terrains.

People living in areas prone to landslides have also been advised to shift to safer places. This year, Kerala welcomed southwest monsoon on June 8, almost seven days later than the usual June 1.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted light intensity rain for parts of Delhi including Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar as well as parts of NCR. The Met Department predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday.

Delhi is on flood alert yet again as the water level in Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Sunday. Yamuna river’s water level was recorded at 206.42 metres at 9 pm on Sunday.

Also Read: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for THESE states till July 27

Also Watch: Top News on July 24: Q1 results of IIFL Securities, Tata Steel, TVS Motor, Federal Bank; ex-dividend stocks today, share market and Nifty outlook, Realme C53 5G special sale on Flipkart

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these regions till July 26; Check details here