Weather update: IMD predicts fresh spell of heavy rainfall over 3 states, issues alert. Latest forecast

New Delhi: A fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely to strike Odisha, coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal from Monday (19 September), the weather forecasting agency said on Sunday. The heavy rainfall is also likely over the Vidharbha region, Chhattisgarh, and East Madhya Pradesh on 21st and 22nd September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin released this afternoon.

For Odisha, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for ten districts and an orange alert for four districts - Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, and Puri. The next day, however, heavy rainfall is expected over six districts - Balangir, Subarnapur, Bauda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh. For 21st September, rainfall is likely to hit districts in the western region of the state, namely Balangir, Nuaparha, and Baragarh.



For Andhra Pradesh, the weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for a large part of the state till 22nd September. Similar weather conditions have been predicted for West Bengal during the next four days.

"Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha during 18th-21st; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 18th & 19th; Jharkhand on 20th; Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd," the bulletin said.

Also, widespread to isolated heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya till 21st and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Besides these, scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is expected over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days.

For Uttarakhand, the department has issued a yellow alert for almost the entire state till 22nd September.

The bulletin also said that the conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next 3 days.