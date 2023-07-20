Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Maharashtra till July 25; schools shut in Mumbai

Maharashtra weather updates: Parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness rainfall till July 26, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai. RMC Mumbai predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday. The regional weather centre also flagged a likelihood of occasional gusty winds reaching a wind speed of 50-60 kmph.

It added that for the next 48 hours, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Mumbai city and adjoining suburb areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively for the next two days.

Besides this, parts of north Konkan are very likely to witness heavy to very rainfall whereas moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to occur in parts of south Konkan-Goa. There is a high likelihood of moderate rainfall in parts north-central Maharashtra, south-central Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in most parts of Konkan-Goa from July 21-25. Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted at many places in districts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada on July 21.

Watch: Satellite images show Yamuna water reaching outer walls of Taj Mahal, Yamuna floods in Mathura, Vrindavan: India Today OSINT report

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted for central Maharashtra on July 22. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorm will likely prevail in many places in districts of Marathwada on July 22 and 24.

Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in parts of north-central Maharashtra and south-central Maharashtra on July 23 and 25. Many places in districts of Marathwada are likely to witness light to moderate rain showers on July 24.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of north-central Maharashtra and south-central Maharashtra on July 23, 24 and 25. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that all schools from Nursery to class 12 will remain closed in Mumbai due to continuous rains.

The BMC said: "In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai, considering the safety of the students, the Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for tomorrow, 20th July, for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools (Nursery to Class 12) of all management in the Mumbai Metropolis".

The State Disaster Management Authority also declared a holiday on Thursday for schools in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg due to heavy to very heavy rainfall predictions.

Also Watch: Virat Kohli set to be 10th Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches; Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and others who achieved similar feat; India vs West Indies 2nd Test

Also Read: Mumbai rains: All schools to be closed today amid heavy rainfall alert

Also Watch: Top News on July 20: NSE’s special pre-open session for RIL, Q1 results of HUL, Infosys, Havells India; MRF, TCS, HCL Tech ex-dividend stocks, Nifty, Parliament Monsoon Session 2023, Vivo Y27 launch

Also Read: Maharashtra rains: IMD issues 'orange' alert for Mumbai; 12 NDRF teams deployed across state