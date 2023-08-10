Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till August 13. Check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in several states till Sunday. Parts of Uttarakhand, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain showers till August 13.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, east Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on August 10 and 13. West Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 13. Parts of northwest India and parts of central, west and south India are likely to witness subdued rainfall activity during the next seven days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Bihar on August 13 and in Sikkim on August 12 and 13. Parts of northeast India such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain showers during the next five days.

Besides this, the weather office has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning across several parts of the country till August 13. On Thursday, thunderstorms with lightning are likely in parts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 11.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to prevail in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand on August 12. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on Sunday.

Squally winds with a speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to occur over the southwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea from August 10 to August 13. Thus, fishermen have been advised to not venture into these areas till Sunday.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ releases today: Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham books 2,200 tickets for employees

Also Watch: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on August 10, 2023: Coal India, Wipro, ICICI Lombard, Cyient

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3 touchdown: Why no country has ever landed a rover on South Pole of Moon