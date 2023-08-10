Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ releases today: Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham books 2,200 tickets for employees

'Jailer' first day first show: Girish Mathrubootham, CEO of NASDAQ-listed software business firm Freshworks, on Wednesday announced that he has booked 2,200 tickets across seven screens for Rajinikanth’s film 'Jailer' for the company’s employees.

Mathrubootham confirmed that Freshworks employees would be able to watch 'Jailer' movie across seven screens.

This, however, is not the first time that the Freshworks CEO has shown a Thalaivar film to his employees on the first day of its release. The entrepreneur, who is a self-confessed Rajinikanth fan, gave leaves to employees to watch the 2016 film 'Kabali' on the first day of its theatrical release.

Mathrubootham had booked the entire Sathyam cinemas in Chennai for his employees to watch 'Kabali'. The entrepreneur also gave leaves his employees to watch the 2014 films 'Lingaa' and 'Kochadaiiyan' on the first days of their respective releases.

Jailer release date

Rajinikanth and Mohanlal-starrer black comedy-action film 'Jailer' released in theatres in India and worldwide on August 10 amid much fanfare.

Also Watch | 14-year-old rapper Lil Tay, brother’s deaths shrouded in mystery as netizens speculate about the siblings being alive

Jailer advance bookings update, box office prediction

The film has witnessed great advance booking numbers as of Wednesday night. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, around 9 lakh tickets of Jailer were booked on BookMyShow alone.

With this, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial left the likes of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' (around 3 lakh tickets), Chiranjeevi’s 'Bholaa Shankar' (around 70,000 tickets), and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' (around 45,000 tickets) way behind.

Given the stupendous advance booking numbers, Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer' is expected to set the cash registers ringing. The Kalanithi Maran-backed film is likely to rake in around Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore in terms of gross domestic box office collections and around Rs 32 crore to Rs 35 crore in terms of net domestic box office collections, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Within the first four days of its release, the film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India provided there is positive word of mouth for the Thalaivar film, Kadel further said.

#Jailer BOX OFFICE PREDICTION



Day 1 - ₹ 40-45 cr Gross [ ₹ 32-35 cr nett ]



Film will surpass ₹ 100 cr Gross Mark in Flat 4 Days in India [ With Positive Talks ] #Rajinikanth The BOX OFFICE MONSTER arrives tomorrow in Cinemas. pic.twitter.com/FzQRtrlFFM — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 9, 2023

Jailer story, cast

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is centered on Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet empathetic jailer, who discovers a gang’s plan to rescue their leader from the prison. The effort that Pandian takes to thwart the gang’s plan to rescue their leader forms the crux of the story.

Jailer features Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also features superstar Mohanlal in a cameo appearance.

Also Watch: Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s Jailer releases in theatres: Fans burst crackers, dance to the beat of dhol, offer milk to actor’s poster; Check out Twitter review and more

Also Read: Jailer’ advance booking: Rajinikanth film hits Rs 6.64 crore in premiere ticket sales in USA

Also Watch: Ranveer Singh's Don 3 first look, Guntur Karaam poster on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Ameesha Patel at Gadar 2 event, Salman Khan’s Bodyguard director Siddique passes away: Indian celebs on Instagram

Also Read: Don 3 release: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don; watch teaser

Also Watch: RBI Monetary Policy decision, LIC, Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results in Top News on August 10: Jubilant Pharmova ex dividend stock, Nifty outlook, TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO, Rajinikanth’s Jailer release

Also Read: 'Was pregnant, lost my child': Rani Mukherjee shares personal tragedy before filming Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway