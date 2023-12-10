Weather update: IMD predicts rains in THESE states over next 3 days; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast on Saturday, has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next 2-3 days.

'Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on December 10. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12,” IMD added.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung, which made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, brought heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. Following the devastation caused by the storm in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram, a comprehensive review conference including all 15 zones of Chennai City was conducted on Saturday to look at solid waste management, sanitation, and public health. As of now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the release of almost Rs 1,000 crore in two instalments to aid Chennai.

While the city is still dealing with the aftermath of the storm, IMD Chennai has forecasted light to moderate rain over a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area till 15 December.

In addition, on 10 and 11 December, a fog alert has also been issued in more than five states. According to an IMD release, on 10 and 11 December, there is a high probability of dense fog in certain areas over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya during the morning hours. According to the national weather agency, hailstorms are also predicted in isolated areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12.

This season's winters are expected to be warmer, according to the weather agency. The IMD forecast indicates that this year's winter will be warmer than usual since temperatures are predicted to remain above average. This winter, known for its extremely cold waves, will have fewer cold waves than usual. IMD has predicted below-normal cold waves for the country's north, northwest, central, east, and northeast regions.

