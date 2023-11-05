Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe today. They also predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from November 5 to 7.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over south Peninsular India during the next 7 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe during 05th-08th; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 05th-07th; over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 05th-06th November. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala & Mahe on 05th November,” said the weather department in their bulletin today.

The weather agency further added that they are expecting light/moderate rainfall in some places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 7 days.

Light rainfall/snowfall is likely over isolated places in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh from November 7 to 9 and in Uttarakhand on November 9, predicted the weather agency.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of 07th November, 2023. Under its influence, light rainfall/snowfall at isolated places likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 07th–09th and Uttarakhand on 09th November,” said IMD.

Minimum temperature recorded on November 4:

IMD said, “Minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1 degrees Celcius to 5.0 degrees Celcius) at isolated places over Punjab, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Telangana, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; at many places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal. Yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature of 11.7°C was reported at Kota (East Rajasthan) over the plains of the country, said the weather agency.”

Maximum temperature on November 4:

“Maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Saurashtra & Kutch and North Interior Karnataka; at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal and South Interior Karnataka. They were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and near normal over rest parts of the country. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 38.3°C was reported at Bhuj (Saurashtra & Kutch),” said IMD.