Weather update: Light rain expected in Delhi-NCR today; IMD issues 'orange' alert in Himachal

Parts of Delhi-NCR received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday morning, which led to waterlogging in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted light to moderate showers for the national capital and adjoining areas during the day.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road) and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh)," Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi, said.

23/08/2023: 07:30 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Delhi University, Dilshad Garden, Seelampur, Shahadra, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 23, 2023

The maximum temperature in the city settled two notches above normal at 35.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm stood at 75 per cent, according to data shared by IMD.

Light rain was forecast on Tuesday, but no rainfall was reported till late evening. However, overcast conditions prevailed in the evening.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Delhi has recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months and the cumulative precipitation this year so far has already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm. However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall this month being 85 per cent lower than normal.

Himachal rains: Orange alert issued in the state

The Met also issued an orange alert warning of "heavy to very heavy rains" on Wednesday and Thursday for the state, and a yellow warning of heavy rain on August 25 and 26. It has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 28.

Himachal Pradesh has received six per cent deficit rainfall in August so far. The seasonal rainfall was 752.1 mm against a normal rainfall of 550.4 mm, an excess of 36 per cent.

As many as 227 people have died in rain-related disasters in Himachal while 38 are still missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24. Over 12,000 houses have been completely or partially damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As per its data, the state has suffered losses of about Rs 8,100 crore and the loss estimates are still pouring in. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the state has suffered losses of Rs 10,000 crores.