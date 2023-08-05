Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely

Parts of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As per IMD, more rainfall is expected to lash the region through the day which is expected to bring respite from the humid weather.

Some of the areas impacted by rain include India Gate, Red Fort, Rajeev Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Akshardham, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, and most parts of Noida and Gurugram.

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) said that light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Nandgaon, Barsana (UP) Deeg (Rajasthan)."

It made similar observations for many areas in Delhi including Narela, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, among other areas.

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Friday morning as well and the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent, the IMD said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" (70) category at around 8 am, official data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

