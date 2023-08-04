Gurugram vs Noida: Tale of a neck and neck fight between two cities

The recent riots in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana has further ignited the debate on its perceived superiority over another NCR satellite town Noida. Known as the country’s Millennium City, Gurugram zoomed past other cities in India in the early-2000s in attracting the greatest number of multi-national corporations. Its competitor from Uttar Pradesh has been catching up fast since the 2010s with its better public amenities and civic infrastructure. But with public life disrupted repeatedly in recent years in Gurugram, Noida now has a clear edge, experts say.

Take new projects and launches, for instance. Located on the eastern side of the capital, Noida along with its sister town Greater Noida is now attracting the country’s leading blue-chip real estate developers like Godrej Properties and Tata Housing. According to Irfan Razack, Managing Director of Prestige Group, the Bengaluru-based real estate major is now eyeing Noida as it plans to explore beyond southern markets.

Moreover, the development of the second international airport of the region at Jewar (UP) and its seamless connection with the NCR’s Regional Rapid Transit System and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, have further boosted its fortunes in recent years. According to Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Homes, the attractiveness of Noida can be gauged from the fact that greenfield towns like New Noida are now being developed. “The development of New Noida is poised to be a game-changer for the entire region. With carefully designated zones for industries, offices, educational institutions, and residential areas, this ambitious project promises to fulfil the ever-growing demands of Noida’s population,” he says.

Amit Modi, Director, County group, says, “The implications of New Noida’s development are significant and extend beyond its immediate borders. With the region being carefully planned and structured, it has the potential to transform the entire landscape and bring Noida back to its former glory. This ambitious project aims to outshine emerging areas like Yamuna Expressway and cement Noida’s position as a dynamic economic hub.”

Additionally, lower leasing rates for commercial properties like malls and corporate parks, better civic amenities like well-planned roads and sewage system are also earning Noida brownie points over Gurugram. While new developments in Gurugram are coming up at a rapid pace as well, poor drainage system and lack of civic amenities outside of luxury apartments are major spoilsport, say experts. Moreover, the repeated incidences of rioting and social disturbances put question mark on its law and order.

“On the other hand, in Noida and the adjoining regions no such law-and-order situation have arisen in many years. Traffic movement in Noida is significantly better and apart from sundry incidences, Noida never witnessed mass scale rioting in the past several years,” a top executive from a leading foreign MNC told BT.

According to another senior corporate executive, lower rentals and better civic amenities are driving companies towards Noida of late. “Leading MNCs like Samsung, HCL Technologies, Adobe and Nokia, among others, now have offices in Noida and more to follow,” he says.

While schools and other educational institutes continue to remains shut in Gurugram following the clashes this week, it continues to enjoy the first-mover advantage over Noida.

Data shows, during the initial months of 2023 Gurugram emerged as the leader in the region when it comes to new launches beating Noida. As per PropTiger, among the areas witnessing high development activity, Sector 63 (Gurugram), Sector 92 (Gurugram), Sector 1 of Greater Noida West (Noida Extension), and Sector 93 (Gurugram) emerged as the top destinations for new launches. “Gurugram emerged as the frontrunner, capturing a lion's share of 63 percent in the overall new supply across Delhi NCR. The city’s prime location and attractive offerings have contributed to its dominance in the real estate market,” said Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India & Business Head, PropTiger.com.