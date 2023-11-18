'What a special way to end my first visit...': David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor for hosting him

Football legend David Beckham, who was recently on a trip to India, was invited by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mumbai residence Mannat. The UNICEF ambassador and global athlete also visited a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for him.

On Friday, Beckham took to his social media to thank his hosts in India. Sharing pictures from the party, he wrote, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home..."

He further added, "@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon."

Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "You’re extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman."

Beckham was also hosted by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani at their home Antilia in Mumbai. In a picture shared on social media, Beckham can be seen with the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Beckham can also be seen holding custom-made Mumbai Indians ‘number 7’ jersey in the picture.

“From Manchester’s Red to Mumbai’s Blue & Gold - No. 7 BECKHAM. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #DavidBeckham," Mumbai Indians wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Beckham mingled with who's who of the celebrity sphere during his trip to India-- from Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

He also attended the India versus New Zealand semi-final at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. Beckham was accompanied by the legendary Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar as he visited Wankhede before the highly-anticipated clash.

He had a mini-football session with a few Indian players, and later, he was seated in the stands.

Also Watch: India vs Australia World Cup Final: PM Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni likely to attend, Suryakiran IAF air show, Khalasi-fame Aditya Gadhvi, Pritam Da, Jonita Gandhi, Akasa Singh, others to perform, laser light show at closing ceremony

Also Watch: Watch India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final for free, Koffee With Karan 8 New Ep with Alia, Kareena on Disney+ Hotstar, The Crown Season 6, Sukhee on Netflix: What to watch on OTT this weekend