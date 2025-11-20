‘What has happened to these leaders’: Namita Thapar on ‘marry in your 20s’, ‘72-hr work week’ remarks

Emcure Pharma Executive Director, Namita Thapar, reacting to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu’s comment that young people should have kids in their 20s and not postpone it, said that if leaders with influence want to speak about numbers they should look into the percentages of women with anemia and female workforce participation. She also referred to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s comment that employees should work 72 hours a week.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“A leader with influence has a huge responsibility to use his/ her voice responsibly to take up REAL issues,” said Thapar adding that she was shocked to hear – although she did not name Vembu – the ‘leader’s’ “marry in your 20’s gyan”.

She said this was similar to “another favourite number” of hers – 70-hour work week.

“Since you love numbers so much, I would like to suggest two real numbers you can give gyan on next time: 1. 57 per cent women have anemia, 2. Less than 20 per cent women participate in the workforce and both numbers haven’t budged in years!!!! Would love to hear leaders do their DUTY towards us women by addressing these issues,” she said, along with a video of herself speaking on the issue.

Advertisement

Vembu’s remarks were in itself a reaction to entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s recent comments on the importance of financial independence for women. She had suggested freezing of eggs, calling it the "biggest insurance for women".

A leader with influence has a huge responsibility to use his/ her voice responsibly to take up REAL issues. 10 min back, i was shocked to read about this “marry in your 20’s” gyan.. similar to another favourite number of mine - “70” hour work week !! Since u love numbers so much,… pic.twitter.com/it0yrVm4T6 — Namita (@namitathapar) November 20, 2025

The other example that Thapar gave was of Murthy who recently again pitched his 72-hours work week idea. In an interview, Murthy said there is a saying in China about the 9-9-6 way of dividing the day. “You know there is a saying there, 9-9-6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is 72 hours a week," he said.

Advertisement

In the video, Thapar referring to Vembu’s duty comment said the ones who stand to lose from this so-called duty are women. “Let me set some context for you. You start losing blood for seven days a week just as you turn 11, then comes the pain of pregnancy, then you get the ‘absentee’ or ‘selfish’ tag if you don’t prioritise your children, and when it all starts to finally settle down perimenopause will absolutely devastate your life for 10 years. What about our duty and prioritising of our health, our needs and our dreams?” she asked.

“If in that process we marry late, so be it. What has happened to these leaders? What numbers are we discussing?” she asked, adding instead of focusing on your duty towards ancestors, why are they not focussing their duties towards women.

Talk about real issues and real numbers, she said.

Thapar’s comments garnered support from netizens. While one user on X said that decisions like when to get married are highly context-based and that public figures should speak more responsibly, another said. Yet another user said that discussions should revolve around nutrition, safety, education, economic participation and not on marriage timelines and glorifying unsustainable work hours.