Business Today
When Diwali meets Halloween! This is how netizens are celebrating these two festivals together: In memes

Social media platforms are flooded with users creating memes that humorously combine elements from both festivities, like depicting ghosts participating in Diwali rituals

This year, Diwali and Halloween coincide on the same day, October 31. The two holidays are quite different, making it challenging for people to prepare for both or choose one to celebrate.

Now, social media platforms are flooded with users creating memes that humorously combine elements from both festivities, like depicting ghosts participating in Diwali rituals. These creative memes reflect the blending of the celebratory spirit of Diwali with the spooky theme of Halloween, showcasing creativity during this unusual overlap of holidays.

Here are some really funny memes and posts that you must now miss this combined Diwali and Halloween:

People even remembered Michael Scott, a character from The Office. In one of the episodes where the entire team celebrates Diwali, he calls the festival as a "Hindu Halloween." He even sings Happy Diwali at the party.

Here are other funny memes:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tynimo (@tynimostore)

 

Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
