When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2022? Why to buy Gold on this auspicious day?

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is an auspicious and sacred day for people of the Hindu community. It is observed in the month of Vaishakha during Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, it falls on May 3, on Tuesday.

“Akshaya” is a Sanskrit term that means “never-fading”. As a result, the advantages of performing any puja on this day never wane and last a lifetime.

Shubh Muhurat And Time (according to Drikpanchang)

This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Tuesday, May 3. It is believed that the festival of Akshaya Tritiya brings good fortune and success. Many people buy gold on this day. It's believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity and fortune. Because it is Akshaya day, it is believed that gold purchased on this day will continue to appreciate.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered an auspicious day by Vedic astrologers, as it is free of all evil. According to Hindu Astrology, the three lunar days of Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya, and Vijay Dashami do not require any Muhurta to begin or complete any auspicious work because they are free of all evil influence.

Also, by buying metals like silver, gold and bringing other valuable items, one welcomes Goddess Lakshmi (goddess of wealth and prosperity) to their homes. Hindu devotees seek blessings of goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer the new valuable metals to goddess Lakshmi.

The Puja timings for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on Akshya Tritiya is from 5:39 am to 12:18 pm on 3 May 2022. The auspicious time to buy gold starts at 5:39 am on May 3 and continues till 5:38 am on May 4, as per the Panchang.

The entire day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered fruitful to invest in gold, silver or any other material.