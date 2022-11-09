‘Where do broken hearts go’: Netizens believe Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik are separated after their posts

Speculations are rife that Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, and Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik, have separated. Rumour mills were abuzz about the rough patch between the two following their cryptic social media posts.

Sania Mirza shared a story on Instagram that read: ‘Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah.'

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

She had posted another cryptic post a few days before this. Mirza shared a photo with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, with the caption: ‘The moments that get me through the hardest days’.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik had also shared a cryptic post a few days ago on Izhaan’s birthday. “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may not be together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for,” he said in the post.

So far, neither Sania Mirza, nor Shoaib Malik have commented on the rumoured rough patch.

Pakistani media also ran reports that Mirza and Malik have been living separately for a while now. They also said that they are co-parenting their son Izhaan.

The duo got married in April 2010 in a star-studded affair. Their son, Izhaan, is four years old.

